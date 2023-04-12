Job Fair open to community April 21
The Searcy fourth annual Spring Job Fair will be held April 21 at Berryhill Park, 501 Davis Drive.
Participating employers include Bryce Corp, Saint Jean Industries, Schulze Burch, Sloan Value, Unity Health, Arkansas Department of Correction, Kids Unlimited, Staffmark, TEC Staffing, ESA Staffing, Turkey Hill, XPO, The Crossing at Riverside, White County Video, White River Area on Aging, Absolute Care, Souther Caregivers, Waffle House, Amazon, First Security Bank and Danfoss.
Education and training information will be offered by representatives of the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, ASU-Searcy, Transtitional Employment Assistance, Arkansas Rehab Services, Arkansas Services for the Blind, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, CDL Academy, Bryce Corp. and the Arkansas Department of Correction.
Those in need of a resume can visit the Searcy Workforce Center for a personalized resume.
The event will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Visit SearcySpringJobFair2023.eventbrite.com.
Golf tournament to raise funds for veterans
Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association Chapter 7-8 and Red Apple Inn will host a golf tournament May 6 at the Red Apple Inn in Heber Springs.
All proceeds raised from the event will aid area veterans. Cost is $100 per person or $400 per team. Tee-off will start at 9 a.m. A free lunch will be included. Several cash prizes will be offered for closest to the pin, longest drive, mulligans and more.
Registration deadline is April 21. For more information, call (501) 258-5559 or (501) 743-7168.
Beebe Project Graduation Event offers shopping, bunco
The 2023 Beebe Project Graduation will host a Ladies Night featuring bunco and shopping April 29 at the Beebe High School main cafeteria.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m. Event will include bunco prizes, door prizes, finger foods and nonalcoholic drinks and multiple vendor prizes.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
Music festival to be held in Bald Knob
The upcoming Strawberry Jam will feature The Ozark Mountain Daredevils along with special guest Travis McCready of Bishop Gunn.
The event will be held May 6 from noon to midnight at the Grayson Farms Amphitheater in Bald Knob. Other acts include DeFrance, Eureka Strings, ShotgunBillies, Damn Neighbors, Chucky Waggs, Gib Ponder and Stagefright.
For more information, call (501) 626-7403 or email baldknobbarth@gmail.com.
Glow run to support The CALL
The Beebe Athletic Club will host a Cinco De Mayo Glow Run 5K Run and Walk on May 5 beginning at 7 p.m.
Registration is $20 for 18 and under and $28 for adults. Event will include music, free child care, taco dinner and medals for finishers.
All proceeds will go towards The CALL, an area organization supporting the foster system.
Gospel lectures approaching
Airport Loop church of Christ, 1100 Airport Loop in Searcy, will host gospel lectures May 6-10.
A Saturday night congregational song service will open the lectures May 6 at 7 p.m.
Clarence Fell will speak Sunday, May 7. He will discuss “To Clean Your House, You Gotta See The Dirt” at 9:30 a.m., “Seeking God” at 10:30 a.m. and Psalm 119:105 “Your Word is a Lamp” at 5 p.m.
David Brown will speak May 8 at 7 p.m. about “Remember the Fish,” and on May 10 about “Priceless Things (Evaluating Our Value).”
Matt Smith will discuss “The Pain of Unreturned Love” on May 9.
For more information, visit churchareairportloop.com.
