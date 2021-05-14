Area students named to Belmont University honors list
Lauren Brown of Searcy and Macy Muckelberg of Bald Knob were among students named to the dean’s list at Belmont University for the spring 2021 semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Approximately 53 percent of Belmont’s 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2021 dean’s list.
Church to celebrate 35th anniversary
Westview Missionary Baptist Church, 3659 Arkansas Highway 36 W. (West Beebe-Capps Expressway), will celebrate its 35th anniversary May 23.
“We hope and pray you will be able to join us,” church Pastor H. Dean Smith said.
Sunday school will begin at 9:45 a.m. with worship following at 10:45 a.m. The Mattingly Family gospel group from Moody, Mo., will perform live at 1:30 p.m. Love offerings only accepted.
“Come worship and celebrate with us,” Smith added.
Students graduate from Williams Baptist University
Williams Baptist University awarded degrees to 93 graduates during its 2021 commencement exercises May 1.
Area graduates included Hannah Crafton of Beebe (cum laude), Kayla Green of Beebe (cum laude); Magenta Holland of McRae (summa cum laude); and Seth Haile of Pangburn (magna cum laude).
The graduates represented 19 Arkansas counties, 10 states and three nations.
Holland was one of three honored as a graduate with the highest honors, finishing her degree with 4.0 grade-point average.
Honor graduates were recognized as being cum laude (3.5-3.69 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.7-3.84 GPA) or summa cum laude (3.85-4.0 GPA).
