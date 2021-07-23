Nicholson Road to be closed Tuesday
The White County Road Department will close Nicholson Road on Tuesday for replacement of culverts from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The area of Nicholson Road to be closed begins at the intersection of Yarnell Road and ends at the intersection of West Country Club Road.
For more information, call (501) 279-6200.
Deadline for scholarship approaching
The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. fall 2021 scholarships is Aug. 15.
WCSPSF Inc. awards scholarships to White County single parents of minor children who are pursuing post-secondary education in order to achieve skilled employment. Interested applicants may view the application at www.aspsf.org. The application for White County must be printed and mailed to Box 8325, Searcy, AR 72145.
For more information, email wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or call (501) 230-2414.
Pangburn Fire Department receives
First Electric Cooperative’s member-supported Operation Round-Up program awarded $16,674 to 12 area organizations recently.
The Pangburn Fire Department was one of the 12 to receive funds. They were awarded $2,000.
Members who enroll in Operation Round-Up volunteer to have their electric bill rounded up to the next even-dollar amount each month. They have donated more than $1.3 million for area service organizations and scholarships for high school seniors since 1998.
