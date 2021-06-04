Eoff Farms Donates to ASU-Beebe Agriculture Department
The Agriculture Department at Arkansas State University-Beebe recently received a $2,500 donation from Eoff Farms, which operates 1,100 acres in southeastern Missouri.
The donation was made by sisters Christina and Heather Eoff to honor the legacy of their maternal grandmother, Surilda Steen Poole, and to be used for equipment and resources in the classroom toward student success in agriculture-related careers.
ASU-Beebe has the only working farm on a community college campus in the state. The facilities are used to impart real-world agricultural principles to students through hands-on learning, which appeals to both recent high school graduates and non-traditional adults seeking advanced agriculture education.
“We are grateful to the Eoff family for this generous donation, which also holds special meaning in honoring their family member,” said Rose Mary Jackson, associate vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement.
For more information, call (501) 882-8860, or visit www.asub.edu.
Students named to Harding College of Pharmacy dean’s list
Seven area students were among 62 named to the College of Pharmacy dean’s list for fall 2021. Dean’s list standing is reserved for full-time students with a 3.80 or higher grade-point average.
Those named to the list included Kaitlin Ballek of Searcy, Madison Everett of Beebe, Rachel Huggins of Griffithville, Natalie Stirrup of Searcy, Kaira Yates of Bradford, Claire Farley of Judsonia and Cody Lynch of Romance.
Searcians named to SAU Dean’s List
Two students from Searcy were among 514 named to the Southern Arkansas University spring 2021 dean’s list. Students must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester to be named to the list.
Desaray Elizabeth Carmichael, a sophomore English education major, and Julia Noelle Mansur, a senior theater major, were named to the list.
