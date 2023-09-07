Unity Health adds additional hematologist/oncologist
Unity Health recently announced the addition of hematologist/oncologist Dr. Neelakanta Dadi to the Unity Health-Pyeatt Family Cancer Center team in Searcy.
Dadi joined the Unity Health oncology team Aug. 14 and will treat patients at 415 Rodgers Drive weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dadi obtained a hematology/oncology fellowship at Louisiana State University School of Medicine. Prior to his fellowship, he completed residency at the University of Utah. He attended medical school at Royal College of Physicians in England and Andhra Medical College in India, where he also received his undergraduate degree in biology.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Neelakanta Dadi to our hematology/oncology team,” Clinic Manager Julie White said. “With Dr. Dadi’s extensive experience and his passion for patients, we know that he will work alongside our team to provide outstanding care.”
Patriot Fest set for Oct. 28
Liberty Farms will host a Patriot Fest on Oct. 28 in Center Hill from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will be a “meet and eat and swap and shop.”
Hosted by Michael Buell, the event is open to veterans, farmers, homesteaders, preppers, ranchers, survivalists and all those interested in attending. Activities include games, food, a self-defense class for women, raffles and more.
For more information, visit linktree /libertyfarms or email PatriotFest 1776@gmail.com.
Gospel meetings set to begin Sunday morning
Airport Loop Church of Christ, 1100 Airport Loop in Searcy, will host gospel meetings Sunday through Wednesday.
Meetings will be held Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. and on Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The speaker will be Reagan McClenny from Timberland Drive church of Christ in Lufkin, Texas.
For more information, visit www.churchatairportloop.com.
VFW Post 2330 to host youth essay competitions
VFW Post 2330 will be hosting two essay competitions.
A Patriots Pen Essay Competition will be open to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students. Awards include $200 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place.
Voice of Democracy audio-essay program will be open to ninth-, 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade students. Awards include $400 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.
Deadline to submit for both competitions is Oct. 31. Entries should be mailed to 2107 Davis Drive, Searcy, AR 72143.
For more information, visit vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.
Several named to summer president’s list
Southern New Hampshire University recently recognized students by naming them to the summer 2023 president’s list. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
Those named to the list included Caleb Sayers of Searcy, Kadijha Bass of Bradford, Carolyn Abbott of Beebe, Joshua Luna of Beebe and Adam Brown of Searcy.
