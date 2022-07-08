Area student named to University of Utah’s spring honors list
Makenna Mcmullin of Searcy was named to the University of Utah’s spring 2022 dean’s list. Mcmullin, whose is majoring in mechanical engineering, was among more than 8,900 students named to the list. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Searcy resident awarded national fellowship
Austin Taylor, a teacher at Cabot Panther Academy, has been awarded a James Madison Fellowship by the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation of Alexandria, Va., in its 30th annual fellowship competition.
A total of 54 fellowships were awarded in 2022. James Madison Fellowships support further study of American history by college graduates who aspire to become teachers of American history, American government and civics in the nation’s secondary schools, as well as by experienced secondary school teachers of the same subjects.
Named in honor of the fourth president of the United States and acknowledged “Father of the Constitution and Bill of Rights,” the fellowship will fund up to $24,000 of Taylor’s course of study toward a master’s degree. That program must include a concentration of courses on the history and principles of the Constitution.
Taylor was selected for a James Madison Fellowship in competition with applicants from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the nation’s island and trust territories. The fellowship – funded by income from a trust fund in the Treasury of the United States and from additional private gifts, corporate contributions and foundation grants requires its recipient to teach American history, American government or civics in a secondary school for at least one year for each year of fellowship support.
Church to host Vacation Bible School
Westview Missionary Baptist Church, 3659 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Searcy, will host Vacation Bible School with the theme “The Mighty God.”
VBS begins July 17 at 5:30 p.m. and July 18-22 from 6-8:15 p.m. Ages 5 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Those age 6 and older can attend with or without a parent or guardian.
For more information or a ride, call Lisa Runyon at (501) 209-9930, or Pastor Dean Smith at (662) 640-9773.
