Fall fest approaching
Pioneer Village, 1200 Higginson St. in Searcy, will host a fall fest Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from noon-4 p.m.
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 12:49 am
Pioneer Village, 1200 Higginson St. in Searcy, will host a fall fest Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from noon-4 p.m.
Activities include a campfire, cooking, farm animals, baked goods, live music, lye soap, quilts, dolls and toys along with costumed guides and a blacksmith.
“Come watch kettle corn being popped in a large iron pot,” Elizabeth Heard with Friends of Pioneer Village said. “See how our ancestors lived in White County.”
Admission is free; however, donations are accepted.
For more information, call (501) 279-1010, (501) 278-5010 or (501) 580-6633.
The burn ban for White County has been lifted.
“Please remember to be extremely safe when you do burn,” White County Judge-elect Lisa Brown said. “The long-range forecast shows very little rain so the burn ban may be back in force soon.”
According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission website, 20 counties remain under a burn ban as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Miss Central Arkansas Scholarship Competition will be held in January and candidates are currently being sought.
For Miss Central Arkansas, candidates must be ages 18-26 and for Miss Central Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen, candidates must be ages 13-18. This is a preliminary to the Miss Arkansas and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen.
The event will be held Jan. 28 at the ASU-Beebe Owen Center.
For more information, call Nancy Thompson at (501) 554-4206, email central.ark.nancy @gmail.com or visit www.missarkansas.org.
Two area residents took home awards in the 82nd Arkansas State Fair Market Steer competition.
Tanner Wingert of Rose Bud won in Champion Angus Influenced and Kaden White of Romance won in Reserve Charolais Influenced.
Julia Shands, a senior communications and media/strategic communications and art/graphic design double major from Searcy, was among 20 homecoming court nominees for Ouachita Baptist University’s 2022 homecoming.
Shands represented the “Signal” student newspaper, which she serves as editor-in-chief. Shands is EEE women’s social club vice president and is the Tiger Serve Day Leadership Team publicity leader.
Savannah Pierce of Dover was named queen during a pregame ceremony at Cliff Harris Stadium on Oct. 8.
