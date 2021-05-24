ASU-Beebe Practical Nursing Program approved by state board
The Arkansas State University-Beebe Practical Nursing program has again been approved through Arkansas State Board of Nursing review to offer the program through 2026.
“The PN program has to undergo an Arkansas State Board of Nursing survey every five years for continued approval to provide the program,” said Cindy Smith, director of nursing.
ASU-Beebe practical nursing is an 11-month program on the Searcy campus.
During 2020, the ASU-Beebe practical nursing program was ranked No. 5 in Arkansas among 26 nursing programs by PracticalNursing.org, an independent group, which assessed nursing programs on several factors.
Last year, the program was approved by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing and the Higher Learning Commission to offer an LPN/paramedic-RN.
Students compete in Virtual SkillsUSA contests
Two area students from the Arkansas State University-Beebe Searcy campus students placed in the Arkansas SkillsUSA state contest, held virtually March 29-April 9.
In the Diesel Equipment Technology category, Jay Cox of Judsonia received first place and in the Power Equipment Technology category, Austin Fisher of Bald Knob received first place.
Cox and Fisher will have the opportunity to advance and compete in the SkillsUSA national competitions, which will also be held virtually this year.
SkillsUSA is a national membership association open to college, high school and middle school students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. There are 102 SkillsUSA competitions around the country, with students competing in 11 categories.
Three named to SNHU honors lists
Crystal Todd of Searcy and Codey Secrest of Beebe have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University Winter 2021 dean’s list and Shelby Ramsey of Higginson has been named to the president’s list. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester; and online students must earn 12 credits.
Searcian named to Mississippi spring 2021 chancellor’s honor roll
Sophia Stanley of Searcy was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2021 honor roll list.
Stanley was named to the chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Sherwood Urgent Care in Searcy offering COVID-19 vaccinations
Beginning May 26, Sherwood Urgent Care in Searcy will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine free to those 18 years of age or older.
The vaccine will be available only on Wednesdays with limited appointment times until demand is determined. Patients must sign up for the vaccine at www.RollUpYourSleeveSearcy.com.
As of May 12, there have been 5,133 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Searcy, with 94 deaths, including Harding University with 581 reported cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Currently, approximately 23.92 percent of the population in White County have been fully vaccinated.
“Our realistic goal is to help Searcy reach 80 percent full vaccination for those who are eligible,” said Dr. Matt Browning, chief medical officer for Sherwood Urgent Care. “Anyone who has had a previous COVID-19 infection is urged to get the vaccination after 90 days from recovery of the illness.”
The vaccine is free to anyone, but if a patient has insurance, the center will file his or her insurance company; however, there will not be a charge to the individual.
“It’s important to know viruses constantly change through mutation and several of the currently known variants are concerning,” Browning said. “Increased vaccinations will lower the chances of further mutations. Our current vaccines have shown to have a good level of protection against these variant strains of COVID-19. More than likely, there will be future booster shots down the road – just like the annual flu shot. But the best protection for now is to get the current COVID-19 vaccination.”
The Moderna vaccine requires two doses to achieve maximum effectiveness. At the time of the first dose, Sherwood Urgent Care patients will receive a card with their vaccine information on it, as well as a date and time to return for their second dose. After each dose, patients will be monitored for at least 15 minutes to watch for any adverse reactions.
