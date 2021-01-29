Several named to WBU honors lists
Williams Baptist University has released the names of area students on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2020 fall semester.
The president’s list includes those full-time students who achieved a 4.0 grade-point average, while the dean’s list consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.
President’s list: Hannah Crafton of Beebe, Caleb Harris of Griffithville and Shea Holland of McRae.
Dean’s list: Kayla Green of Beebe, and Morgan Feltrop and Kalynn Hopkins, both of Searcy.
Organizations learn veterans need drivers
Veterans Administration Voluntary Service representatives from Veterans Service and Community Organizations attended the quarterly virtual meeting to learn of the needs of patients being served by the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, which has a community-based outpatient clinic in Searcy.
VSOs include traditional organizations such as American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans as well as other organizations not immediately recognized as supporters of veterans such as Colonial Dames 17th Century and the United States Daughters of 1812 just to name a few.
VAVS Chief Michael Dobbs informed the organizations of a pressing need for drivers to transport patients for medical care.
CAVHS, a flagship Department of Veterans Affairs health-care provider, is one of the largest VA medical centers in the country. Its two hospitals, located in Little Rock and North Little Rock, anchor a broad spectrum of inpatient and outpatient health-care services. Although CAVHS has community-based outpatient clinics as well as its home-based primary care center, there is still a need for veterans to travel to Little Rock or North Little Rock for treatment.
Many of these veterans have no transportation and depend upon the Volunteer Transportation Network. The VTN, with vans provided by DAV, are driven by volunteers and although vans are available, many times they are left parked due to the lack of volunteer drivers.
Drivers must have a valid Arkansas driver’s license, safe driving record and complete required training and required volunteer physicals/health screenings.
For more information, call (501) 257-3288 or email VHALITVoluntaryService@va.gov.
