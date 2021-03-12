Community briefs

UA-Little Rock fall 2020 graduates include area students
Several area students were among fall 2020 graduates from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Area graduates included Jayden Coile-Freeman of Beebe who graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in economics; Caitlyn Garza of Rose Bud who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Mollie Hernandez of Searcy who graduated with a Master of Arts in counseling; Gwendolyn Kemp of Garner who graduated with a Master of Education in education; Jenna Maness of Romance who graduated with aa Associate of Science in construction science; Todd Merriman of Searcy who graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in nursing; Blake Morris of Bald Knob who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice; Lara Morris of Searcy who graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in nursing; Trenity Roberts Jr. of Bald Knob who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Jacob Sentell of Beebe who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in construction management; and Gina Weston of Searcy who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in web design/development.
Area writer publishes fourth book
James Gabel, a member of the White County Creative Writers group based in Searcy, has published the fourth book in his “The Crew” series, “Desert Sport.”
The story picks up after bodies of Mexican teenagers, shot in what looked like hunting expeditions where the elite got to hunt and kill a human for a price, lead to the discovery of two other bodies of known terrorists found baking in the heat of the Arizona desert.
The series follows the Crew, a brotherhood of military fighting men, disguised as the toughest of all outlaw motorcycle gangs in the nation. At the center of this gang are two young lovers, John, whose brother and father are at the top of this black ops team, and Karen, thrust into the center of this bloody group by her love for John.
For more information, visit www.whitecounty creativewriters.org.
Memoir published by former Harding president
The family of Dr. Clifton L. Ganus Jr., has released “I’d Do It All Again,” a memoir written by the former president and chancellor of Harding University recounting adventures and experiences from his life.
Ganus was known as an administrator and representative of Harding, but that was only part of his story. His life also involved travels to 117 countries, four 700-mile Mississippi River trips in a small boat, conversations with world leaders, annual fishing trips to Alaska, lecturing in universities internationally, representing the church of Christ to foreign governments, climbing the Great Pyramid, establishing a Christian school in Uganda and more.
In 2016, at the age of 94 and at the request of his family and friends, Ganus began drafting his book, using notes he had collected throughout his life. He continued to compile, write, travel and maintain a full schedule until May 2019, when he developed a serious illness; he died Sept. 9, 2019.
“When asked about the various events in his past, even the challenging ones, Dad often concluded his comments by saying, ‘I’d do it all over again,’” Cliff Ganus III said. “This book is his account of the life he loved.”
The book is available for purchase for $24.95 in the Harding University Bookstore and online at hubookstore.harding.edu. Books will also be available for purchase at a Ganus family book signing that will take place April 17 from 1-3 p.m. in Cone Chapel. All proceeds from the sale of the book, after expenses, will go to the Clifton L. and Louise Ganus Endowed Scholarship fund.
For more information, visit library.harding.edu/ ganusbook.
Area students graduate from Harding
Area students were among more than 300 to receive diplomas and be recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2020 during a closed ceremony Nov. 21, 2020.
Area graduates included Hannah McDonald of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in special education with a teaching license; Cameron Maples of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Ashley Robertson of Bradford, Bachelor of Arts in middle level math and science education; Hope Smith of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in medical humanities; Kizzie Citty of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Jessica James of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in management; Alexander Matlock of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in public administration; Caleb Riddick of Beebe, Master of Arts in Teaching in secondary with a teaching license; Kyle Ziegenbalg of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Reid Pace of Judsonia, Bachelor of Arts in general studies; Meagan Gibson of Searcy, Master of Science in physician assistant studies; Gabriel Smith of Judsonia, Bachelor of Arts in media production; Connor Maples of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Jason Hendrix of Pangburn, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Brock Olree of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in computer science with a math minor; Hannah Clifton of Judsonia, Master of Arts in Teaching in secondary with a teaching license; Eloise Turner of Searcy, Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design; Aimee Salvo of Searcy, Master of Arts in Teaching in middle level with a teaching license; Kassidy Barden of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in public relations; Sarah Gamble of Bradford, Bachelor of Science in biology; Meredith Adair of Rose Bud, Master of Arts in Teaching in secondary with a teaching license; Madison Henderson of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in general studies; Justin Luttrell of Searcy, doctorate in educational leadership; and Caleb Manor of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in journalism and computer science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.