White County libraries to offer Food for Fines
The White County Regional Library System is hosting Food for Fines during November.
This event is being offered at the Goff Public Library, Bradford Public Library, Baldwin Memorial Library, the Lyda Miller Public Library, the Pangburn Public Library, the Rose Bud Public Library, the El Paso Community Library and the Searcy Public Library.
Library customers are required to return all overdue items to the library along with one or more nonperishable food items for all accrued fines on the account to be forgiven.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, patrons should contact the library for instructions for bringing food donations. Lost or damaged library items must be paid for or brought up to date and are not included in this fine amnesty. Each library branch will choose a charitable organization in its community to receive the food.
For more information, call (501) 268-2449.
Harding to display artwork
The Harding University Brackett Library is featuring an exhibit titled “Every Voice” through Nov. 20 on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The display is centered around an art piece commissioned by the Harding School of Theology in Memphis, that highlights seven influential African-Americans who have made significant contributions to the Churches of Christ.
Artist Ella Kennin created the piece, titled “Every Voice: A Portrait of African American Churches of Christ in the Art,” in 2019 as a first-year student at the University of Memphis. In addition to Kennin’s work, the exhibit includes seven vertical panels positioned on the campus quadrangle outside the library entrance featuring each subject of the work and their biography. The individuals portrayed in the painting include:
Fred Gray, an influential minister and civil rights attorney who represented Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.;
Richard Nathaniel Hogan, a preacher and an editor of the Christian Echo who used his editorship to fight racism in the Churches of Christ;
George Philip Bowser, a prominent 20th century preacher;
Samuel Robert Cassius, a preacher and racial reformer;
Annie Clay Tuggle, a writer and educational advocate;
Marshall Keeble, one of the most prominent preachers among the Churches of Christ;
Sylvia Rose, an author, musician, songwriter and teacher (and 1977 Harding University graduate).
For more information, visit harding.edu/every-voice.
