Liles named to American Pharmacy Society Advisory Group
Janet McGregor Liles, director and advanced instructor of the pharmacy technician science program at Arkansas State University-Beebe, has been appointed to serve as a member on the American Society of Health System Pharmacists New Practitioners Forum Practice Advancement and Advocacy Advisory Group for the 2023-24 term.
“Janet was chosen from a record number of qualified nominations because of her skills and potential insight, and we are pleased that she has accepted this volunteer position,” said Karly Low, director of member relations for the ASHP New Practitioners Forum.
ASHP advocates and supports the professional practice of pharmacists in hospitals, health systems, ambulatory care clinics and other settings spanning the full spectrum of medication use. Advisory group members participate on conference calls, assist in initiative and educational development, remain active and engaged on ASHP Connect and represent the New Practitioners Forum at various events throughout the year.
International Food Fest to be held Oct. 21
St. James Catholic Church, 1102 Pioneer Road in Searcy, will host its International Food Fest on Oct. 21 beginning at 6 p.m.
The event will include food from “around the world,” a raffle and live music. Tickets are $20.
Raffle tickets will be sold for a grand prize of a Polaris Sportsman ATV, with second and third prizes of a Winchester 270 rifle and $500 cash. Both food fest and raffle tickets are available at Casa Brava, El Nopal Tapatio, Whilma’s, Searcy Auto Glass and Austin Barr with State Farm.
For more information, call (501) 268-5252.
Semifinalists named in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Area students include Stephen Mitchell with Harding Academy and Ellen Howell with Searcy High School.
These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 320 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.
New business practice aims to help libraries
New author Andre Ford of Searcy is bucking tradition with a new business practice aimed to help libraries save money by selling his eBooks to them at the same retail price available at other vendors.
According to Ford, traditional publishers typically triple the standard retail price of their eBooks when selling them to libraries.
“There are also licensing restrictions which stipulate how many times a library is permitted to check eBooks out to their patrons,” Ford said. “It’s a standard business practice that independent authors are encouraged to follow.”
The White County Regional Library System, a member of the Arkansas Digital Library Consortium, was the first to take advantage of this new practice. Libraries in Colorado, Missouri, Kansas and Tennessee have “expressed their gratitude and interest in the new business method as well.”
Cost per checkout methods are still available. This purchasing option allows libraries to pay a fraction of an eBook’s total retail cost each time it’s checked out.
Ford has published three novels in the past two years. “Anthony Knight: Oath of Service” and “A Few Seconds More” are available at library distribution services OverDrive, Baker & Taylor, Bibliotheca, Odilo and Palace Marketplace. His third novel, “Three-Card Monte,” will be available to libraries in early November of this year.
