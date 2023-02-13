Third annual Love Drive approaching
The third annual Love Drive hosted by Hospital Home Care will be held Feb. 25 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Searcy Fire Department’s Central Station, 501 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy.
The third annual Love Drive hosted by Hospital Home Care will be held Feb. 25 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Searcy Fire Department’s Central Station, 501 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy.
The drive-through event is for collecting food and essential items for the HHC Patient Pantry. Donations will be distributed to hospice patients and caregivers.
Items needed include nonperishable foods, canned foods, soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, lotion, shave gel, safety razors, combs, brushes, socks, t-shirts, blankets, laundry detergent, household cleaning supplies, extra-long twin-size sheets (fit hospital beds), toilet paper, bath towels and wash cloths.
For more information, contact Sharen DeWitt at (501) 388-9282.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has partnered with the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas for the eighth annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program.
This program, which is administered by the Department and funded by the associations, helps build awareness for farmers’ markets and their vendors. It aims to provide funding assistance for the state’s farmers’ markets to “serve their communities as consumer interest in locally grown and made products continues to increase.”
The program may fund the following promotional items to build community and regional awareness for a specific farmers’ market: signage listing names, seasons, times of operation and location details; local traditional advertising; and social media campaigns. In 2022, the department provided over $9,000 in grants to 23 Arkansas farmers’ markets through this partnership.
Applications are due April 28, or until funds are no longer available. Applications and additional information can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of -agriculture-programs/farmers-market-programs/.
