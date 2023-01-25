Optimist Club to celebrate Feb. 2
The Searcy Optimist Club will celebrate International Optimist Day on Feb. 2 by repairing and refurbishing the Optimist Book Box located at Cowen Park in Kensett.
The book box is free to the public for all to use. The club also will assist the city of Kensett in cleaning the park from 4-5:30 p.m. to prepare for spring.
International Optimist Day is set aside by Optimist International to “promote optimism throughout the world.”
Students graduate from Harding University
Several area students were among more than 400 to receive diplomas as Harding University graduates for fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony Dec. 17, 2022.
Those from Searcy included the following: Ty Carger, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Caroline Metheny, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Sophia Eads, Bachelor of Arts in film; Dillon Swain, Bachelor of Arts in Bible and ministry; James Citty, Master of Science in strength and conditioning; Mallory Cunningham, Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders; Jordan Crisco, Bachelor of Arts in history; Alan Jackson, Bachelor of Arts in applied studies; Clayton Hoggard, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance; Jordan Ashmore, Bachelor of Business Administration in management; Abby Heidelberg, Master of Science in speech-language pathology; Brooke Kehl, Educational Specialist Degree in clinical mental health counseling; Benjamin Lane, Bachelor of Arts in public relations; Christy Morgan, Master of Science in kinesiology and sport administration; Timothy Stewart, Master of Science in information systems; Tammy Smith, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Amber Ellis, Ph.D in educational leadership; Justin Osborn, Bachelor of Arts in media production; Husnia Rasul, Master of Science in marriage and family counseling/therapy; Matthew Dalton, Educational Specialist Degree in clinical mental health counseling; Amy Withrow, Master of Science in kinesiology and sport administration; Avery Tillett, Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design; Dalton Koch, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Bonnie Manor, Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics; Payton Campbell, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and health with a teaching license; and Gabriela McClure, Bachelor of Social Work.
Also graduating were Katlin Phillips of Judsonia, Master of Arts in Teaching special education; Abigail Cooper of Judsonia, Master of Arts in organizational leadership; Hannah Fisher of Bald Knob, Educational Specialist Degree in clinical mental health counseling; Elijah Phillips of Bald Knob, Bachelor of Science in public administration; Amanda Tharp of Pangburn, Master of Arts in Teaching special education; Chloe Martin of Bradford, Master of Arts in Teaching special education; Kierra Ply of Beebe, Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics; and Lonnie Roberson of Higginson, Master of Science in kinesiology and sport administration.
University President Mike Williams recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.
Two named presidential scholars
Zephi A. Biddle and Hadia Choudhary, both of Searcy, were among students named as presidential scholars, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students.
Biddle attends Arkansas Connections Academy and Choudhary attends Searcy High School.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the president, to recognize and honor the “nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.” In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. Each year, up to 161 students earn the honor.
