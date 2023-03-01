Chamber banquet approaching
The Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet will be held March 11 at 6 p.m. in the Bald Knob High School Cafeteria.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 1:01 am
The Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet will be held March 11 at 6 p.m. in the Bald Knob High School Cafeteria.
The event will feature a traditional meal of turkey and dressing, yams, green beans, rolls and a dessert. Tickets are $15 in advance.
For more information, call (501) 724-3140, or tickets can be purchased at Bald Knob branches of First Community Bank or Southern Bank.
Area students were named to the fall 2022 dean's list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.
To qualify for the dean's list, students achieved at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
Those named to the list included Addison Galyan of Pangburn, Hannah Gammill of McRae, Halle Hardin of Beebe, Macky Hurst of Searcy, Mary Killough of Searcy, Konner Marsh of Searcy, Chloe Martinez of Searcy, Izabel Mccane of Romance, Zoe Nabours of Searcy, Nathan Sawyers of Searcy, Alyssa Warren-Belford of Searcy and Grace Ziegenbalg of Searcy.
"These students are the very best of Fulbright College," said Kathryn Sloan, interim dean. "This achievement demonstrates their academic excellence and commitment to our mission of peace through education."
Two area students have been named to the University of Mississippi's fall honor lists.
Jessica Hummel of Beebe was named to the fall 2022 dean’s honor roll and Kathryn Reardon of Searcy was named to the fall 2022 chancellor's honor roll.
The dean’s list is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.50-3.74 and the chancellor's honor roll for those who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
In order to be eligible a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.