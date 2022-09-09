Searcy Lions Club hears from chamber president
Searcy Lions Club welcomed guest speaker Buck Layne at a recent meeting. Layne is the president of Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce and discussed the current and future development plans for Searcy. The club meets every Tuesday at noon at Harding University. New members are welcome.
Fire department to start hydrant testing
The Searcy Fire Department will be static-testing fire hydrants Monday through Sept. 24. Residents should let their water run for a few minutes to ensure that it is clear before cooking or washing clothes. The purpose of hydrant testing is to ensure that there is adequate and reliable source of water for firefighting purposes and to maintain the department’s current Insurance Services Office rating.
Free community vaccine clinic
The first 50 participants in a free community vaccine clinic to be held Monday will be eligible for a $50 Amazon, Walmart or Hibbett Sports gift card and a goodie bag. The COVID-19 vaccine and boosters will be offered from 5-7 p.m. at the CAPCA Head Start Mills Center, 907 W. Barnett St. in Kensett. The event is sponsored by CAPCA. For more information, email melissa.allen@capcainc.org or call (501) 269-9351.
CAPCA LiHEAP programs closing
The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will close the Summer Regular and Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Programs effective Sept. 30 or once funds are depleted. For more information in White County, contact Junea Eubanks, community programs coordinator, at (501) 279-2015 or visit 703 Marion St. in Searcy.
