Searcy Lions Club hears from chamber president

Searcy Lions Club welcomed guest speaker Buck Layne at a recent meeting. Layne is the president of Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce and discussed the current and future development plans for Searcy. The club meets every Tuesday at noon at Harding University. New members are welcome.

