Searcy resident earns degree
Tanazia Weng of Searcy has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business management degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university has had more than 218,000 students from across the country graduate since its inception in 1997.
Area students graduate from Harding
Area students were among more than 300 to receive diplomas and be recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2020 during a closed ceremony Nov. 21.
Area graduates included Hannah McDonald of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in special education with a teaching license; Cameron Maples of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Ashley Robertson of Bradford, Bachelor of Arts in middle level math and science education; Hope Smith of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in medical humanities; Kizzie Citty of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Jessica James of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in management; Alexander Matlock of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in public administration; Caleb Riddick of Beebe, Master of Arts in Teaching in secondary with a teaching license; Kyle Ziegenbalg of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Reid Pace of Judsonia, Bachelor of Arts in general studies; Meagan Gibson of Searcy, Master of Science in physician assistant studies; Gabriel Smith of Judsonia, Bachelor of Arts in media production; Connor Maples of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Jason Hendrix of Pangburn, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Brock Olree of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in computer science with a math minor; Hannah Clifton of Judsonia, Master of Arts in Teaching in secondary with a teaching license; Eloise Turner of Searcy, Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design; Aimee Salvo of Searcy, Master of Arts in Teaching in middle level with a teaching license; Kassidy Barden of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in public relations; Sarah Gamble of Bradford, Bachelor of Science in biology; Meredith Adair of Rose Bud, Master of Arts in Teaching in secondary with a teaching license; Madison Henderson of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in general studies; Justin Luttrell of Searcy, doctorate in educational leadership; and Caleb Manor of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in journalism and computer science.
