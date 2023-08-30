Church to celebrate 170th homecoming
The Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate 170 years as an organized church Sept. 10.
Morning praise under the direction of Bro.Charles Kitts will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by worship services with Bro. Dirick Hulsey. At 1 p.m. the Kingsmen Quartet will perform a concert.
Everyone is welcome to attend. The church is located on Arkansas Highway 36 West in Searcy.
Tax-delinquent parcels to be auctioned
Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land announced that his office will auction tax-delinquent parcels located in Independence, Jackson, White and Woodruff counties Sept. 19.
The regional auction begins at 10 a.m. and will be held at the Downtown Church of Christ Auditorium, 900 N. Main St. in Searcy. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
“These new regional auctions will allow bidders to attend the sales for multiple counties without traveling to multiple locations or taking several days off work,” Land said. “This will also allow us to be more fiscally responsible by conducting fewer events.”
Auctions will be conducted alphabetically by county. Prospective bidders can find the Public Auction Catalog on the vommissioner’s website at www.cosl.org.
“Owners of delinquent parcels going for auction should be aware that the redemption period has changed,” Land said. “Parcels must be redeemed by 4 p.m. on the last business day before the sale date. That means we must have their money and petition to redeem in our hands by that time.”
Auction sales are final, he emphasized. “Parcels sold at auction cannot be redeemed.”
“Property taxes help fund schools, roads, libraries and public services including ambulances,” Land said.
Properties that do not sell at auction will appear on the COSL’s post-auction sales list 30 days after the auction date.
Owners of delinquent parcels may redeem those delinquent taxes online at www.cosl.org using a credit or debit card. Those who prefer to pay by check or money order can print a Petition to Redeem from the website or call the office at (501) 324-9422 to request the petition, which must accompany their payment.
Unity Health Pphysician expands cardiology services
Dr. Katherine Durham, a board-certified cardiologist at Unity Health–Cardiology Clinic in Searcy, will expand her practice to also begin seeing patients once a month in Newport.
Durham has been serving patients in Searcy for 12 years and will continue practicing in Searcy. She will now see patients once a month in Newport at 1200 McClain St., Ste. D.
For an appointment, call (501) 279-9393.
Volunteers launch global campaign
Jehovah’s Witnesses will launch an international campaign in September.
A special edition of “The Watchtower” magazine with the theme “What Is God’s Kingdom?” will be available. Volunteers from White and Woodruff counties will distribute this magazine.
“I’m eager to share this special magazine with my neighbors, because it offers hope for the problems we are all facing,” said Rita Southerland, a resident of Judsonia. “God’s Kingdom is the solution and I think our community will respond very positively to this message.”
The magazine will reference Bible passages offering “clear and simple explanations designed to appeal to both new and experienced Bible readers.”
“It’s no secret that many people feel we need better rulership, but few can agree on how to achieve this,” said Kale Willis, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The good news is Jesus will be the perfect ruler who can and will solve all the problems we are facing here on earth. Our campaign will bring this much-needed message of hope to our communities.”
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jehovah's Witnesses distributed editions of the magazine through letters. Now that they have returned to door-to-door public ministry post-pandemic, this will be the first in-person campaign.
A free digital copy of the issue is available at jw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.