Searcy Sanitation Department schedule changes
The Searcy Sanitation Department will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day.
There will be no trash or recycling picked up that Monday. All trash routes will run one day late. That Monday’s recycling will be picked up that Tuesday. All other routes remain the same.
American Legion to host fundraiser
The American Legion Post 91 in Beebe will host a barbecue Monday beginning at 5 p.m. until all is sold.
The menu will include pulled pork or chicken sandwich, smoked beans, coleslaw, chips and a drink for $10. A single sandwich is $6. In addition, barbecue nachos will be offered for $10 and include a drink as well.
All proceeds will aid area veterans, provide scholarships for Beebe students and support the legion’s Americanism programs.
Dine in and drive through are available at the hut located at 115 W. Illinois St. in Beebe. For more information or to pre-order, call (501) 765-4663.
Several named to ATU dean’s list
Arkansas Tech University has announced its dean’s list for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the spring 2023 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the dean’s list.
A total of 1,582 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during spring 2023. Included in the spring 2023 dean’s list are 781 students who achieved a 4.0 GPA.
Area students earning honors included Haylee Jordan Bakeev (4.0) of Bald Knob; Linlee Tate Haley, Abigail Anne Henley (4.0), Alexis Delaine Marcotte, John Thomas Modica (4.0) and Colby Robert Pflugradt (4.0), all of Beebe; Dalton Nathaniel Tate of Judsonia; Taylor Walczak (4.0) of Pangburn, Denzil Edward Navolt, and Brooklyn Shae Russell, all of Romance; and Ainslee Nicole Henderson (4.0), Tailor Marie Propes Kimbriel, Abigail Pauline Lochala (4.0) and Elisabeth A. O’Connell (4.0), all of Searcy.
Area students among graduates at WBU
Williams Baptist University awarded degrees to 134 graduates during its 2023 commencement exercises May 6. The graduates represented 23 Arkansas counties, nine states and three nations. Honor graduates were recognized as being cum laude (3.5-3.69 cumulative grade-point average), magna cum laude (3.7-3.84 GPA) or summa cum laude (3.85-4.0 GPA).
Area students recognized included Peyton Baker and Kirkland Corbin, both of Searcy with a Bachelor of Arts in Christian ministries; Rylee Dardar of Searcy, Bachelor of Arts in music and worship; Barron Dickson of Beebe (cum laude), Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Katlyn Harris of Searcy, Bachelor of Science in elementary education K-6; Morgan Feltrop of Searcy (cum laude); Bachelor of Science in marketing; Hayden Crafton of Beebe, Bachelor of Science in middle level education; and Lillie Mae Baker of Searcy (cum laude), Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.
National Guard to host roll call
The Arkansas National Guard will host an All Services Roll Call in Searcy on Tuesday to talk to veterans about the Arkansas National Guard and to help connect them with veterans services and benefits available to them.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Searcy armory, 3105 S. Main St., and is an opportunity for White County military retirees and veterans to connect or reconnect with the Arkansas National Guard.
“Our reason for doing this is simple: we want to reestablish contact and strengthen our relationships with retirees and veterans across the state of Arkansas,” said Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Arkansas’ adjutant general. “It doesn’t matter which branch of service; whether active, reserve or National Guard. All our former service members need to know we still care about them and their families. This is our inaugural event. We’re conducting one of these each month in counties around the state over the next year.”
Future events this year are scheduled in Bentonville on June 27, Jonesboro on July 25 and El Dorado on Aug. 22.
Three named to SNHU honors lists
Payton Loyd and Caleb Sayers, both of Searcy, have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University winter 2023 president’s list. The winter terms run from January to May.
Donald Davidson of Searcy was named to the dean’s list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
