Searcy route changes
The city of Searcy Sanitation Department will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Trash routes normally run Thursday, will be run Wednesday. Thursday recycling routes will be run today. Friday recycling routes will be run Wednesday. All other routes remain the same.
Three named to honor roll
Three area students were named to the University of Mississippi fall 2020 chancellor’s honor roll.
The chancellor’s honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.75-4.00.
Area students named to the list included Jase Michael Woods of Searcy, Sophia Stanley of Searcy and Jessica Hailey Hummel of Beebe.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
