Fire department to host fun day
The Pleasant Plains Fire Department will host a fun day today from 5-7:30 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 9:25 pm
The Pleasant Plains Fire Department will host a fun day today from 5-7:30 p.m.
A movie will be held at 8:30 p.m. Activities include a waterslide, fire hose fun, ladder truck and games.
The White County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 2 p.m. Monday at the Carmichael Center.
Katie Cullum, an agent for the White County Cooperative Extension Service, will be the guest speaker.
Christian music artist Joseph Habedank, a two-time Grammy-nominated, three-time GMA Dove Award-winning and five-time fan-voted Soloist of the Year. will be in concert at Searcy First Assembly of God in Searcy.
The concert will be held Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. Admission is free and a love offering will be received.
The White County Fair Pageant will held Aug. 26 for ages up to 13. Entry fee is $50.
Deadline and rehearsal is Aug. 25 in the Merchant building at the fairgrounds. Junior Miss Fair Queen is for ages 14-17 years old and Miss Fair Queen is for ages 18-23 years. Pageant times are 10 a.m. for those up to 13 years old and 6 p.m. for both Junior Miss and Fair Queen
All contestants must live or attend school in White County. Forms available at Shoetique, Rebas, Vons or the Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce office.
For more information, call Terri Pate at (501) 283-0999 or Gail Snyder at (501) 827-0988.
The Searcy Future Farmers of America alumni will host a fish fry and silent auction Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Searcy High School cafeteria.
Meal includes catfish or chicken tenders, fries and hushpuppies with a drink and dessert for $12.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.