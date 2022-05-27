Pioneer Village to open tours
The Summer Saturday tours at Pioneer Village will begin June 4 and are scheduled for every Saturday in June and July (weather permitting).
Pioneer Village is located at 1200 Higginson St. in Searcy and will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A tour guide will take attendees though the historical buildings.
Tours and parking are free. All donations are welcomed and are used for care and maintenance of the Village.
Searcian makes dean’s list at Belmont University
Emily Baker of Searcy has qualified for the spring 2022 dean’s list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 45 percent of Belmont’s 6,792 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2022 dean’s list.
Sinicke joins AgHeritage Farm Credit Services
AgHeritage Farm Credit Services announces the hiring of Skye Sinicke as a customer specialist in the company’s Searcy branch office.
“We’re very excited to have Skye on board,” said Bert Leder, vice-president of lending and branch manager, Searcy. “Her background in customer service makes her a great addition to our team.”
Sinicke holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas, where she was a member of Gamma Beta Phi, Alpha Lambda Delta, Christ on Campus and the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Prior to joining AFCS, Sinicke most recently worked at Unity Health-White County Medical Center as an office representative. Before that, she served as manager at Ghent Industrial Supply in Judsonia and as a financial relationship specialist at Regions Bank in Searcy. She and her husband, TJ, live in Searcy with their daughter, Evelyn.
Area students among Ouachita Baptist graduates
Ouachita Baptist University recently conferred degrees on 360 graduates during its 135th spring commencement held May 14.
Of this year’s 162 honor graduates, 32 graduated summa cum laude with a grade-point average of 3.95 or higher; and 17 of those graduated with a 4.0 GPA. There were 63 magna cum laude graduates (3.75 GPA) and 67 who graduated cum laude (3.5 GPA).
Area graduates included Celeste Pinkerton of Beebe, graduated summa cum laude May 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in community and family services; Kristen Holeyfield of Searcy, graduated cum laude May 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology; and Anna Roussel of Searcy, graduated May 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and communications and media/strategic communications and integrated communications.
Beebe student named to honor roll
Jessica Hummel of Beebe was named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2022 honor roll lists.
Hummel, majoring in forensic chemistry, was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.50-3.74.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Area students named to SAU honors list
Two area students are among 410 to earn a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at Southern Arkansas University and have been named to the president’s list.
Misty Phillips of El Paso, senior elementary education (STEM) major, and Thomas Langley of Judsonia, senior accounting major from Judsonia, were named to the list.
Jacob Guy Ripley of Searcy, a senior accounting major, earned a 3.5 GPA or higher in the spring 2022 semester to make the dean’s list.
More than 400 students were named to the dean’s list.
