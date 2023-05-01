Alumni to host reunion
On Saturday, the Alumni of Central, which was renamed White County Central, will celebrate three quarters of a century of education.
At 1 p.m., Superintendent Pharis Smith’s opening remarks will be followed by Guy Humphries sharing the early history followed by finger food, refreshments and fellowship until 3 p.m.
The White County Central School District combined Plainview and Providence schools into an ever growing student body of 820.
“Opening day in early August of 1947, new teachers, administrators and board members continued the process of eliminating past rivalries,” Humphries said. “That was initiated when volunteers from each community worked together to dismantle buildings at the Army Air Corps WWII pilot training base at Newport. That material was the major component of the new buildings.”
Construction included a separate agri/shop building, “something neither school had enjoyed,” he said.
“That made it possible to begin Future Farmers of America,” Humphries added. “FFA provided skills that were not previously available.”
Construction also included two outhouses “on the far distant corners of the campus.”
“No telephone was available to administrators,” Humphries said. “Students were bussed to the old campuses’ cafeterias and the gym. Girls and boys practiced in the Plainview gym on alternate days then on the dirt court at Providence.”
ASU-Beebe to host summer day camp
Arkansas State University-Beebe will host Vanguard Discovery Camp beginning in June
Camp will be held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on the Searcy campus June 5-9; Heber Springs campus June 12-16; and Beebe campus June 19-23.
The science, technology, engineering, art and math (S.T.E.A.M.) modules are designed for youth entering fourth-sixth grades. This day-camp format offers week-long sessions where students will have the opportunity to learn through hands-on involvement.
For more information or to register call (501) 207-6288 or visit asubcommunity. ticketleap.com/.
Rose Bud FFA wins state event
Members of the Rose Bud Future Farmers of America chapter received championship honors in the state FFA Land Evaluation Career Development Event (CDE) at the 2023 Arkansas FFA State Convention in Hot Springs on April 24-26.
Team members include Kason Bomar, Hannah Harrison, McKenna Shearer and Aubrey Townsend. The Rose Bud FFA chapter advisors are John Cross and Larra Reed.
The team will represent Arkansas in the Land Judging CDE at the National FFA Convention in October.
The individual state champion was Karson Bomar from the Rose Bud FFA chapter.
The Land Evaluation CDE consists of four sites for which the soil characteristics are judged and correct treatments are prescribed.
This award is sponsored on the state level by the Arkansas FFA Foundation.
