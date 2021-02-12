Students named to Ouachita Baptist University honors list
Ouachita Baptist University has named 343 students to its fall 2020 president’s list and 396 students to its fall 2020 dean’s list.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must compile a 4.0 grade-point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
The following were named to the president’s list:
Beebe — Madison Allen, Abby Burlison, Erin McNully and Celeste Pinkerton.
Searcy — Kayla Churchwell, Meredith Parker, Julia Shands and Joseph Stroupe.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must compile at least a 3.5 GPA and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
The following were named to the dean’s list:
Judsonia – Angela Webb.
Searcy – Isabelle Holeyfield, Kristen Holeyfield and Parker Smith.
Area students named UCA fall scholars
The University of Central Arkansas has announced the dean's list and presidential scholars for the fall 2020 semester.
Recognition on the dean's list or as a presidential scholar is based on grades earned during each semester of the regular academic year.
Eligibility on the dean's list requires at least a 3.5 grade-point average with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify for recognition as a presidential scholar.
Area students named to the dean's list include Jordan Alderson of Beebe, Lillian Benton of Beebe, Landon Bird of Bradford, Sydney Cartwright of Romance, Brandi Crossen of Beebe, Tristen Dewitt of Searcy, Hayden Driskill of Beebe, Kaitlin Driskill of Searcy, Daniel Ebner of Searcy, Mitchell Flint of Pangburn, Kye Fontenot of El Paso, Braydon Fort of Beebe, Catherine Hall of Beebe, Angel Herrera of Bradford, Whitney Kidd of Searcy, James Leonard of Searcy, April Lyons of Beebe, Carley Marsh of Judsonia, Skylar Martin of Searcy, Evelynn McCoy of Beebe, Rusty McCoy of Searcy, Natalie Miller of Judsonia, Mason Putman of Searcy, Robin Ramey of Searcy, Chasity Ringer of Judsonia, Ayreona Snelson of Kensett, Savanna Spradlin of Beebe, Pedro Valdes of Griffithville, Faith Vire of Bald Knob, Audra Watts of Beebe, Mikayla West of Searcy and Jordan Wray of Rose Bud.
Area students named as a presidential scholar include Logan Schwenk of Beebe, Eden-Soleil Johnson of Searcy, Da'esha Lee of Judsonia, Abigail Bridge of McRae, Madison Moffitt of Searcy, Victor Suarez of Kensett, Brynn Castleberry of Searcy, Ross Adams of Searcy, William Siler of Searcy, Gwendolyn Daniels of Beebe, Levi Lewis of Beebe, Samantha Lopez-Montano of Searcy, Katherine Peters of Searcy, Payton Broome of Beebe, Morgan Weithman of McRae, Jaden Jackson of Searcy, Dylan Wolford of Searcy, Tylar Vernon of Pangburn, Patricia Yingling of Searcy, Lenora Rowe of Beebe, Emily Housley of Searcy and Kaleb Ramey of Searcy.
CAPCA opens Winter Utility Assistance program
The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will begin the Crisis Winter Utility Assistance Program on Feb. 22. The Regular Utility Assistance Program opened Jan. 11. They will be offering regular and crisis assistance for gas and/or electricity.
Applications will be taken Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between the hours of 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. Applicants are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Arriving between these hours does not guarantee that an interview can be conducted; staff will serve as many applicants as possible during the scheduled interview times. It is recommended to arrive early.
All interested applicants must provide proof of all household income for the previous month for all household members 18 years of age or older. If a household has not had income during the previous month you will need CAPCA’s Contribution and/or Collateral Statement. Must have a copy of both light and gas bill. A valid state- or government-issued ID is required, and Social Security number verification may be requested.
No determination can be made until all requested information has been received.
For more information, contact Ashlee Dobbs, community services coordinator, at (501) 279-2015 or visit 1132 Benton St. in Searcy.
Entergy donation aids ASU-Beebe technology
Entergy Corporation recently made a micro-grant donation to expand classroom technology and interactive instruction at the ASU-Beebe Searcy campus.
ASU-Beebe has reinvented the way it provides instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. This reinvention resulted in the creation of delivery course formats called Internet-Assisted/Zoom and Zoom (fully online). The Entergy donation of $750 helped ASU-Beebe purchase the large flat-screen television for the classroom at the Searcy campus. The new screen enables these programs to deliver class content and display presentations to students in person and online simultaneously.
“The 70-inch monitor purchased will enhance our ability to deliver instruction to our allied health and workforce training programs on the Searcy campus," said Dr. Jason Goodner, vice-chancellor for academics at ASU-Beebe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.