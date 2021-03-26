Area realtor recognized
William Hardin of Searcy, co-owner of Habitat Land Co., was among the finalists in the 2021 30 Under 30 hosted by REALTOR Magazine.
According to the magazine, “this year’s class of 30 Under 30 not only persevered but found ways to go the extra mile for their clients and communities.”
Nearly 300 real estate practitioners applied for 30 Under 30 this year. In early March, a panel of judges narrowed the field to 50 finalists. Then, during the weeklong Web Choice Award voting period from March 12-19, members of the public cast a total of 38,013 votes. Anna-Marie Hyatt of Lois Ann Disponett Real Estate in Lawrenceburg, Ky., won Web Choice with 3,662 votes.
The other 29 honorees, including Hardin, were selected by judges from the field of 50 finalists. Full profiles will be published in the May-June issue of REALTOR Magazine.
Harding takes top honors at business skills championships
A team of students from Harding University were named runners-up at the Society for Advancement of Management International Collegiate Business Skills Champions in the Undergraduate Division at the 76th annual Society for Advancement of Management International Business Conference.
This annual series of competitions, going back over 40 years, provides an opportunity for students to showcase existing skills and further develop fundamental skills for business success.
Student competitors compete in five business competitions designed to engage students in the application and practice of classroom learning to real-world challenges.
In the International Collegiate Business Skills Champions – Undergraduate Division for Team Overall Achievement Category, Harding came in second.
In the Individual Overall Achievement Category and Business Knowledge Bowl Competition, Karissa Neal with Harding won first place.
In the Written Case Study Competition and Presentation Case Study Competition, Harding took first.
Commodity distribution approaching
The CAPCA commodity distribution is scheduled for April 16 from 8-11 a.m. at 3105 S. Main St. in Searcy.
Items to be received include applesauce, garbanzo beans, great northern beans, red kidney bean, dry green split peas, sliced Swiss cheese, orange juice, oat circle cereal, dried cherries, instant milk, pasta spaghetti, pasta macaroni, cream of chicken, raisins, canned beef, canned chicken, peanut butter, pistachios, canned pork, dehydrated potato, rice, tomato soup and deli turkey breast. Each household will receive 1-3 of each items as supplies last on a first-come, first-serve basis.
In addition to income eligibility guidelines, a declaration of household income and photo identification is required. Those picking up commodities for someone must have a signed and dated statement from that person, permitting items to be picked.
Visit Facebook/capcapage for more information or call Cordia Parks at (501) 329-3891 ext. 2133.
