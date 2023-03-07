College, Career Fair to be held Thursday
Riverview High School will host a College and Career Fair on Thursday for students and parents in the gym.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 5:49 pm
Riverview High School will host a College and Career Fair on Thursday for students and parents in the gym.
The fair for students will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with college admission representatives present and topics on degree programs and options along with financial aid information.
The fair for parents will be held from 5-7 p.m. for those wanting to learn about employment and post-secondary education.
For more information, call (501) 279-7700 or email megan.white@riverviewsd.org.
The University of Mississippi has released its fall 2022 honor roll lists.
Jessica Hummel of Beebe was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.50-3.74 and Kathryn Reardon of Searcy was named to the chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
In order to be eligible, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.