ASU-Beebe Symphonic Band to perform
The Arkansas State University-Beebe Department of Music will present the ASU-Beebe Symphonic Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Owen Center auditorium, located on the ASU-Beebe campus, 1102 W. College St. in Beebe. The concert is free and open to the public.
The band is under the direction of Dr. Brent Bristow, professor of music. Selections will include works by Daniel Fullman, Richard Saucedo, Jim Johnson, Ed Huckeby, Samuel Hazo, Tyler Arcari and Carol Brittin Chambers.
Diabetes monthly class held in Searcy
A diabetes class will be held Monday with the topic “managing the holiday eating extravaganza,” held at the Duke Medical Clinic at 6 p.m.
The class will include information for those at risk for diabetes, those who have pre-diabetes or are borderline diabetic, have high blood sugar or glucose, gestational diabetes or are newly diagnosed.
“You can do something to prevent or delay the onset of diabetes or better manage your diagnosis,” White County extension agent Katie Cullum said.
Classes are held the second Monday of each month. For more information, call (501) 268-5394 or email kcullum@uada.edu.
Fundraiser meal to be served
The El Paso Parks and Playground Association will host a meal Nov. 17. Hot dogs, chili dogs and the fixings, along with dessert, will be served, beginning at 6 p.m. in the El Paso Community Center. A short business meeting will follow the meal with reports on activities and projects conducted by the Parks and Playground Association. All are welcome and food will be provided.
For more information call (501) 796-3593.
