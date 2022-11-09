ASU-Beebe Symphonic Band to perform

The Arkansas State University-Beebe Department of Music will present the ASU-Beebe Symphonic Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Owen Center auditorium, located on the ASU-Beebe campus, 1102 W. College St. in Beebe. The concert is free and open to the public.

