Immunization clinic offered in Beebe
An immunization clinic will be offered Aug. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the White County-Beebe Health Unit, 306 Gum St. in Beebe.
Free back-to-school shots as well as COVID-19 shots will be offered. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information or an appointment, call (501) 882-5128.
United Way of White County will host a Stuff the Bus at the Walmart Supercenter and Neighborhood Market in Searcy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6.
Items needed include backpacks, glue sticks, pocket folders with and without prongs, pencils, blue and black pens, colored pencils, crayons, washable markets, dry erase markets, binders, paper, disinfecting wipes, AA batteries as well as unisex shorts and sweats, underwear for kindergarten-fifth grade, deodorant, toothpaste, lice kits and feminine pads.
Supplies benefit all eight White County school districts, the Sunshine School, Searcy Center of Education and CAPCA Headstart.
Early drop-off donations can be taken to any area public library.
For more information, call (501) 268-7489 or email info@unitedwayofwhite county.org.
First Baptist Church-Beebe will host its Soles 4 Souls shoe giveaway Aug. 5 from 8-11 a.m.
This is intended to assist low-income families whose students are in need of shoes to begin school.
Those interested must be in the Beebe School District and pre-register by calling (501) 882-3342 or visiting shoes.fbcbeebe.com. Children receiving the shoes must be present.
The Extra Myles Foundation in Searcy will host its seventh annual Back 2 School Cutz on Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at J. Myles Barber & Beauty, 3005 Hawkins Dr. in Searcy.
The event is for ages 4-15 and will feature three licensed barbers and a mobile game van between none-4 p.m.
Donations will be accepted of school supplies and backpacks.
For more information, call (501) 288-2149.
Free haircuts will also be offered Aug. 12 at 2108 Dewitt Henry Drive Suite B in Beebe starting at 9 a.m. The event will feature 100 free backpacks, free soda float for those receiving a haircut from Banada Burger, Sno Bros gift cards and more.
