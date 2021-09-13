Square dancing lessons begin Friday
The Heber Springers will hold square dance lessons beginning Friday at 7 p.m.
Classes are held at the Rose Bud Community Center, 5916 Highway 36 W in Rose Bud. The group welcomes grade school and homeschool children who are 10 years or older and accompanied by a parent, young adults, families, couples and singles. According to the group, square dancing can help improve listening skills, increases physical activity and is full of “community, history and fun.”
First three classes are free with a suggested $5 per class donation after. Pizza will be offered on Friday, the first day classes begin.
For more information, call 501-305-9503 or 805-616-1528.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday
The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to provide the Pfizer vaccine at the White County Central School District.
Those who are 12 years and older are eligible. Ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The clinic will be held Wednesday from 1-6 p.m. at the White County Central Auditorium, 3259 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia.
Church homecoming begins Sunday
Crosby Baptist Church, 121 Crosby Church Road in Searcy, will host its 100th anniversary homecoming celebration beginning Sunday.
Sunday preaching begins at 10 a.m. with a fellowship meal following. Revival services will be held Sept. 19-22 at 7 p.m. Guest preacher is brother Tony Criswell. Worship leaders will be Randy Morris on Sunday and Randy Cross on Monday through Wednesday.
Searcy resident begins medical school at NYITCOM
In August, Mary Lochala of Searcy was among hundreds of first-year New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine students who received their first white coat and began medical school training as members of NYITCOM’s Class of 2025. Lochala will study at the NYITCOM-Arkansas location in Jonesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.