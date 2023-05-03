Area writers earn awards
Two members of the Searcy-based White County Creative Writers won poetry awards recently in separate events.
John McPherson won the Serious Verse Contest at the Poets’ Roundtable of Arkansas Spring Celebration in April 2023 for his poem, "Godly Timing." Alyssa Darby won second place in the March 2023 Poets’ Roundtable of Arkansas monthly contest for her poem, "Dust."
Another member, Don Money, had his story, “Protocol,” published in "Martian Magazine," Issue No. 8. This story also will be published in the year-end anthology.
The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. summer 2023 scholarships is June 1.
WCSPSF Inc. awards scholarships to White County single parents of minor children who are pursuing post-secondary education to achieve skilled employment.
For more information and/or an application, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom, at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or call (501) 230-2414.
The application for White County must be printed and mailed to P.O. Box 8325, Searcy, AR. 72145. Since its beginning in 1999, WCSPSF inc. has awarded 770 scholarships with a combined value of $498,824.
