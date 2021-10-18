Searcian named runner-up in homecoming
Anna Roussel, a senior mass communications and political science double major from Searcy, was third runner-up on Ouachita Baptist University’s 2021 homecoming court.
Ouachita Baptist crowned its homecoming queen, Erica Dixon, during a pregame ceremony Oct. 2. Dixon was presented along with the other members of the homecoming court at Cliff Harris Stadium in front of students, faculty, staff and alumni for OBU’s victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Roussel represented the Ouachita Student Foundation, which she serves as president. She is co-editor for the “Ouachitonian” and a member of EEE women’s social club.
Writers wins first place with sonnet
Mike Bass of Conway, a member of the Searcy-based White County Creative Writers organization, was recognized as the first-place winner in Traditional Sonnet Contest with “Loveless and Alone” during the Poetry Society of Tennessee 65th annual meeting.
First-prize winners are published in “Tennessee Voice,” an annual anthology. He also won third place in The Silken Dust Contest with “The Silken Dust.” The challenge was to write about something called “silken dust.” He has also been notified that he won a prize in the Arizona State Poetry Society’s annual contests.
Bass has written jokes for comedians Pat Paulsen and Bob Hope, and others. He is also a member of the Conway Writers Group and recently joined the WCCW hin Searcy.
The WCCW meets the third Monday of each month at Simmons Bank, 401 S. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.