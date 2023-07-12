Grand reopening, ribbon cutting to be held Thursday
Newhope Specialized Industries Inc. Thrift Store, 309 Lawrence St. in Searcy, will have a grand reopening and ribbon cutting July 20 at 11 a.m.
The store has been accepting donations in preparation for the reopening. Those interested in donating can bring items to the facility from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
White County Historical Society to meet
Jim Yeager, author of "Backroads and Ballplayers," will be the guest speaker at the White County Historical Society to be held July 24.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center. 801 S. Elm St.
Yeager has a new book releasing Saturday called "Hard Times and Hardballs." His presentation will briefly cover the players, teams and leagues that are featured in the book that pertain to White County. Kensett native and Searcy High School Hall of Famer Bill Dickey will be highlighted.
Area students among college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners
National Merit Scholarship Corp. recently announced approximately 750 additional winners, including two area students, of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.
Zephi A. Biddle of Searcy, Arkansas Connections Academy in Bentonville, and Julie M. Murphy of Searcy, Harding Academy, both were winners of the National Merit Harding University scholarship. Murphy plans to pursue a degree in computer science.
These Merit Scholar designees join more than 3,000 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
This year, 153 colleges and universities sponsored over 3,800 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 81 private and 72 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
This final group of winners brings the number of 2023 National Merit Scholars to more than 7,140.
LIHEAP application opens for summer utilities bill help
Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
The program’s application period runs through Sept. 30, or until funds are expended.
LIHEAP is funded through several federal programs and is designed to lower the energy cost burden by paying benefits for home energy bills for low-income households, who pay a higher proportion of household income for home energy costs. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx, along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application.
Festival of St. James approaching
St. James Catholic Church, 1102 Pioneer Road, will host Festival of St. James on Aug. 6 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Event will include a raffle, music, breakfast, food and games. Entry is free.
