Parade approaching
The Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday at 6 p.m.
All entries must be lighted. Parade starts at the old Town and County grocery store.
For more information, call (501) 724-3140.
Searcian joins ARcare
ARcare recently welcomed Jamie Mobley of Searcy as senior vice president of marketing.
With 20 years of experience in financial services, Mobley’s credentials include serving as Searcy market president for Birmingham, Ala.-based Regions Bank, as well as leading commercial and retail banking teams for Simmons Bank, headquartered in Pine Bluff.
Mobley serves as chairperson of the Arkansas State University-Beebe Development Council, board member of the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corporation, planning commissioner for the city of Searcy, board member of the Unity Health Foundation and past board president of the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“I am honored to be a part of the ARcare team,” Mobley said. “The passion to serve communities and people was instilled in me early in my professional career.”
Mobley and her husband, Jason, have been married 20 years and have two children: Madison, 14, and Braxton, 8, and are active members of New Life Church in Searcy.
