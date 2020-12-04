ASU-Beebe to broadcast virtual commencement
Arkansas State University-Beebe will hold its 2020 fall virtual commencement program online Friday at 7 p.m.
“The COVID-19 health crisis created a challenge, but our Commencement Committee developed a plan to celebrate our graduates virtually and safely,” ASU-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin said.
ASU-Beebe will present a virtual program with all the same components of a traditional commencement ceremony, including the calling of graduates’ names, degrees and honors. Family and friends will be able to celebrate their student graduate using the “chat” feature.
The program will be available at www.asub.edu/commencement/index.aspx.
Library organization to meet via Zoom
The White County Public Library Friends Foundation Inc. will hold its annual meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom virtual software. For more information or to request a Zoom link email Darla Ino at Darla.Ino@Arkansas.gov or call (501) 279-2870 ext. 124.
Scholarship deadline approaching
The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. spring 2021 scholarships is Jan. 7, 2021.
WCSPSF Inc. awards scholarships to White County single parents of minor children pursuing post-secondary education in order to achieve skilled employment.
Interested applicants may view the application and instructions at www.aspsf.org.
For more information, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or call (501) 230-2414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.