Street taco fundraiser is Monday
A street taco fundraiser will be held Monday to support the El Puente Hispanic Services Center in Searcy.
The drive-thru service will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. at 904 N. Main St. Tacos are $2.50 each, with chocoflan offered for $2.50 a slice and bottled water for $1.
Higginson student named to dean’s list
Shelby Ramsey of Higginson has been named to the Southern New Hampshire University summer 2021 dean’s list.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution.
Botham Jean Scholarship recipients announced
The Harding University Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, in cooperation with Pricewaterhousecoopers, has selected four students as recipients of the Botham Jean Business Scholarship.
The scholarship, established in 2019, supports historically underrepresented populations as they pursue degrees within the College of Business.
Harding has awarded Trisha Magadu, a junior from Norton, Zimbabwe, as the 2021-22 recipient of the scholarship in Jean’s memory. Previous recipients Trinity Bolden, a sophomore from Searcy; Rollansky Daraote, a junior from North Miami, Fla.; and Brittany Tate, a senior from San Diego, Calif., will continue to receive the scholarship through graduation. All four students are studying accounting in the College of Business Administration.
The scholarship was established by Harding and PwC in honor of Botham Jean, a 2016 alumnus of the university who was killed Sept. 6, 2018, at his home in Dallas. Jean was a risk assurance associate with PwC, Harding graduate and a Christian.
“This scholarship is aimed at honoring Botham’s life and enhancing his legacy to even greater heights,’’ said Dr. Allen Frazier, dean of the College of Business Administration.
PwC initially established the scholarship fund with a gift of $50,000. Through personal contributions from PwC partners and staff and the PwC Matching Gift Program, it has grown to more than $800,000 as of June 30, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.