Russell to host egg hunt
An Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Russell Ladies Auxiliary will be held April 1 at Russell Park.
The hunt includes five age groups and begins at 10 a.m. More than 2,500 eggs will be hidden for ages babies to 2 years old, 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old, 7-9 years old and 10 and up.
“Every kid will receive a small toy and can keep the candy from their eggs,” auxiliary President Terry Pate said. “Everybody will go home with something."
Each age category will include one golden egg that can be cashed in for a chocolate bunny.
For more information, call (501) 283-0999.
Several named to honors lists
Several area students have been named to the Black River Technical College president’s and deans’ list for the fall semester of 2022.
Jacob O. Teel-Hamel of Pangburn was named to the president’s list. To be eligible for the list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours, excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation and must have a minimum grade-point average of 4.0.
Kayleigh J. Abbott of Searcy and Anthony T. Seekins of Beebe were both named to the dean’s list. To be eligible for the list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a minimum GPA of 3.5-3.99.
Black River Technical College is a two-year community college in Pocahontas and Paragould with 1,500 full- and part-time students.
Fish Fry approaching
The Gum Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 2320 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in Searcy, will host a fish fry April 8 at 5 p.m.
Easter egg scrambled will be April 9
Searcy Parks and Recreation will host its annual Easter Egg Scramble on April 9 at 2 p.m. at the adult softball fields.
Age groups are 0-3, 4-7 and 8-12, with prize baskets offered in each group. The Easter bunny will be present for photos. The event will feature other activities like inflatables, face painting and a jelly bean count beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing until 3 p.m.
In the event of rain, the scramble will be moved to the Carmichael Center, 801 S. Elm St.
Scholarship applications available
The University Women Affiliated of Searcy is currently accepting applications for the Frances Mayo Smith Memorial Scholarship.
The $500 academic scholarship will be awarded in September to a woman who: is at least 28 years old; is a resident of White County; is enrolled in an accredited college degree program; is enrolled in at least nine credit hours for the semester the award is made; has completed at least 12 hours of college credit; and has achieved at least a 2.5 grade-point average.
Application forms can be requested by calling (501) 288-8810. Completed applications should be mailed to 113 Black Oak Place, Searcy AR 72143 and postmarked by April 30.
UWA is an association of women who meet monthly, September-May, for fellowship and “educational growth.”
Former USS Intrepid crew members sought
Aug. 16 will mark the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of USS Intrepid (CVS-11), the World War II-era Essex class aircraft carrier that is now the centerpiece of the Intrepid Museum in New York City.
To mark the occasion, the Intrepid Museum is putting out a coast-to-coast “all call” for Intrepid former crew members to be reunited in a special 80th Commissioning Anniversary Celebration on board their ship.
The museum is also seeking and accepting donations of personal artifacts and memorabilia from former crew members and their families. Each item added to the collection helps the museum perpetuate, honor, express and interpret Intrepid’s stories of service, and to fulfill its mission to honor, educate and inspire millions of people each year.
For more information, visit intrepidmuseum.org/80 or email fcm@intrepidmuseum.org.
