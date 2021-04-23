Homecoming approaching
Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Arkansas Highway 36 West, will host a homecoming May 2 at 10 a.m.
The Representatives will perform and the guest speaker will be former pastor Bro. Brad Fairchild.
“Everyone is welcome,” said church pastor Doug Duncan. “A potluck will follow at noon.”
Officers complete basic training
Patrolman Nicholas Wolff of the Rose Bud Police Department and Officer John Philpott of the Bald Knob Police Department were two of 37 officers who completed Basic Police Training Course 2021-A at the BRTC Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pocahontas.
The basic police training program is a course of study consisting of 593 hours of classroom and lab experience as accredited by the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Upon completion of this program, law enforcement students meet statutory training requirements and are eligible for state certification as law enforcement officers.
Each graduating officer maintained a minimum academic score of 70 percent, and consistently fired at 80 percent accuracy during firearms training exercises to successfully complete all phases of the course.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation attendance was limited but was live-streamed on LETA’s Facebook page. Lieutenant Gov. Tim Griffin was the graduation guest speaker.
Griffithville student inducted into honor society
Callie Feather of Griffithville was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Feather was initiated at Arkansas State University.
Feather is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
