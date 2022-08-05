Smoke testing begins Monday
Pipeline Analysis Wastewater System Engineers inspection crews will conduct a physical survey of the wasterwater collection systems in Searcy beginning Monday.
“This could last up to several weeks,” Andy Ashley, Pipeline Analysis senior field supervisor, said.
The company works for the city of Searcy and performs this study that involves opening manholes in the streets and backyard utility easements.
“Information gained from this study will be used to repair and improve the wasterwater collection system,” Ashley said. “One important task of the survey will be smoke testing of sewer lines to locate breaks and defects in the system.”
During the testing, white smoke can exit through vent pipes on the roofs of homes and through sewer line breaks.
“The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue and creates no fire hazard,” Ashley said. “The smoke should not enter your home unless defective plumbing exists or drain traps are dry.”
Residents are encouraged to pour a gallon of waster down seldom-used drains to help fill the drain trap.
“Field crews will perform testing of all sewers in the area, but at no time will field crews have to enter a business or residence,” Ashley said.
For more information, call (800) 637-0164 or (501) 268-2481.
Free back-to-school haircuts available
The Extra Myles Foundation will host the sixth annual Back 2 School Cutz on Aug. 17 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at J. Myles Barber and Beauty, 3005 Hawkins Drive in Searcy.
Three licensed barbers will offer haircuts to those ages 2-14, with no walk-ins after 2:30 p.m.
A mobile game van will be on site from noon-4 p.m. and donations will be acceptws of school supplies and backpacks.
For more information, call (501) 288-2149.
Beebe student named to dean’s list
Angelica Farias of Beebe was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Searcian named UALR Law Review member
Brandon McCabe of Searcy has been selected as a member of the 2022-23 University of Arkansas at Little Rock Law Review by the William H. Bowen School of Law.
The UA Little Rock Law Review is a quarterly publication that has three primary objectives: to publish articles, surveys and essays, to publish material which reaches national and international legal audiences and to provide a forum for student work.
Students who have completed their first year of law school are eligible to participate in the UA Little Rock Law Review if they are in the top 10 percent of their class or have successfully passed the write-on competition.
During their tenure as a UA Little Rock Law Review member, second-year law students serve as writers, associate editors and members of the editorial board. They perform cite- and source-checking, proofing and other work involved in the publication process for the law review.
