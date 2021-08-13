White County Fair Pageant approaching
The White County Fair Pageant will be held Aug. 28 at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Landing Road in Searcy.
The pageant is open to females 0-23 years old and males 0 to 4 years old. Deadline to enter is Aug. 20.
The contestant named Fair Queen will receive two scholarships, one to be used at Arkansas State University-Beebe and the other awarded by the White County Fair Board Association, that can be used at a college of the winner’s choice. Runner-up will receive $150 and third place will receive $100.
For contestant forms or rules, visit www.white countyfairgrounds.org. For more information, call Gail Snyder at (501) 827-0988 or Terri Pate at (501) 283-0999.
Several named to Ouachita Baptist University honors list
Several area students were among 409 Ouachita Baptist University students named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade-point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
Those named to the list included Madison Allen and Kenzie Burks, both of Beebe, Angela Webb of Judsonia and Alex Delgado, Isabelle Holeyfield, Meredith Parker, Anna Roussel and Addie Woods, all of Searcy.
Several area students were among 367 Ouachita Baptist University students named to the spring 2021 president’s list.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must compile a 4.0 GPA and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
Those named to the list included Abby Burlison, Erin McNully and Celeste Pinkerton, all of Beebe; Jasmine Baughman of Pangburn; and Kayla Churchwell, Kristen Holeyfield, Julia Shands and Joseph Stroupe, all of Searcy.
Church to hold revival
Providence Missionary Baptist Church on Providence Road in Judsonia will host a revival Aug. 23-27. Revival will begin at 7 p.m. each evening with evangelist Brother Mark Osgatharp.
“All are welcome to attend,” pastor Bro. Charles Lamb.
For more information, call (501) 283-3175.
Road closings approaching
The White County Road Department will be doing bridge maintenance and repairs on the following roads in August:
Sibley Trail will be closed Monday-Wednesday between Arkansas Highway 310 and Public Road/Bell Haven.
Mt. Pisgah Road will be closed Wednesday-Friday between Sibley Trail and Richard Lauren Road.
Red Hill Road will be closed Aug. 23-25 between El Paso Road and Glover Road.
Hill Top Acres Road will be closed Aug. 25-27 between Arkansas Highway 31 and Kentucky Valley Road.
For more information call (501) 279-6200.
White County Republican Women to meet
The White County Republican Women will meet Thursday at noon at New China Buffet in Searcy.
Speaker Ken Yang will update attendees on the legislative session and other political news. Visitors are welcome.
For more information, call (501) 368-3027.
