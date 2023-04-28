Master Gardeners name scholarship recipient
Taylor Moffett of Judsonia has been named the 2023 White County Master Gardener Scholarship recipient. She will receive $2,000 for the upcoming school year.
Taylor is the daughter of Sara and Blake Moffett and attends school at White County Central. She has served as an Future Farmers of America officer for four years and helped establish their greenhouse, apiary and the chicken tractor projects.
She is involved in the student council, Beta Club, shooting sports and has been on the FFA Floriculture Team.
She plans to attend Arkansas Tech University in Russellville to pursue a degree in agribusiness. She hopes to open her own flower farm one day.
DOTS to hold a 5K walk/run May 20
The Daughters of the Other Side will host a 5K walk/run May 20 at Spring Park.
The Run For ONE event will begin and finish at Spring Park and be held from 9 a.m.-noon. Following the walk/run, the event will feature food trucks, vendors, guest speakers and live music. Entry fee is $50 per person.
“Run for the ONE means that every life and every child’s life matters, every child is worthy of love, hope and a sober parent,” DOTS and Baby DOTS Director Sharon Hughes said. “Proceeds from the event will go toward additional rooms on the DOTS building that will allow children to be able to stay with their mothers.”
Entries will include a T-shirt and race number.
“Sponsors will also receive a vendor booth where they can pass out information,” program coordinator Kaela Griffin said.
There will be two first-place awards, three second-place awards and five third-place awards presented.
For more information, call (501) 254-9215.
Plan ahead for Summer Reading Program
The White County Regional Library System will offer programs during the summer as part of its Summer Reading Program.
Programs will be held on the following days and libraries:
Monday: Pangburn Public Library, 10 a.m. and Searcy Public Library (school age) at 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Goff Public Library in Beebe, 10 a.m. and El Paso Community Library, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Baldwin Memorial Library in Judsonia, 10 a.m., Lyda Miller Public Library in Bald Knob, 1 p.m. and Bradford Public Library at 3 p.m.
Thursday: Rose Bud Public Library, 10 a.m. and Goff Public Library in Beebe (school age), 1 p.m.
Friday: Searcy Public Library, 10 a.m.
Registration for the summer reading program is online at READsquared. Those who have already set up an account for a previous reading program, can log in and get started. Otherwise, visit whitecountylibraries.readsquared.com/ to create a new account.
“Once you have registered, make sure to stop by your library to pick up program information and a free summer reading library bag while supplies last,” said Searcy Children’s Librarian, Amber Duncan.
Registration begins May 15 and programs will run from June 5 through July 28.
For more information, call (501) 268-2449 ext.134 or email amber.duncan@arkansas.gov.
Road to be closed Monday
A portion of Ranes Road will be closed Monday for replacing culverts.
The work will begin around 9 a.m. and go through 2 p.m. The area to be closed begins at the intersection of Arkansas Highway 13 South and goes approximately 1,4000 feet.
For more information, call the White County Judge’s Office at (501) 279-6200.
