Children’s History Faire open to ages 3-10
A Children’s History Faire hosted by Harding University Phi Alpha Theta will be held Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
A Children’s History Faire hosted by Harding University Phi Alpha Theta will be held Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.
The event offers attendees the opportunity to “travel through time to chat with U.S. presidents and even storm a castle.” The event will feature interactive games, crafts and historical reenactments for children ages 3-10 and will be held at 205 Lott Tucker Drive behind the Harding History House.
For more information, call (501) 279-4427 or email historyfaire@harding.edu.
Searcy First Assembly of God, 101 Benton St., will host The Lamb of God on April 8 at 4 p.m. and April 9 at 10 a.m.
The presentation is an illustrated sermon made up of a cast of around 100 people.
“We’re very excited to retell the greatest story of love and grace ever told,” the church expressed.
The event is free and a nursery will be available for children up to age 3.
A silent auction will be part of the The Call Ball, a fundraiser by The Call in White, Jackson and Woodruff counties.
The event also will feature a photo booth and snacks at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. Dress is casual to formal, the “attendees' choice.”
The event will be held April 22 from 6-8 p.m. and is open to all ages. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
Ticket proceeds will go toward “supporting foster and adoptive families in the community.”
The Searcy Lions Club will host a Saturday morning scramble April 29.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30-10:30 at First Baptist Church in Searcy. Cost is $5 per ticket. Children under 6 eat free with an adult meal.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.