Commodity distribution rescheduled
Due to weather, the White County Commodity Distribution, sponsored by the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, has been rescheduled.
The distribution will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 8-11 a.m. at the Valley Baptist Church, 3328 Arkansas Highway 36 in Searcy.
Items to be distributed include grape juice, tomato juice, peaches, raisins, vegetable soup, cream of mushroom soup, refried beans, kidney beans, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, farina wheat, beef stew, canned chicken and canned salmon.
Each household will receive one to three of each item as supplies last. Commodities will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Requirements include a declaration of household income and those who are picking up commodities for someone must have a signed and dated statement from that person giving permission to pick up their commodities. Commodities may be picked up for only one other person. Distribution is curbside and bring a cell phone if possible.
The monthly income guidelines for the following family sizes are $1,473 for a family of one; $1,984 for a family of two; $2,495 for a family of three; $3,007 for a family of four; $3,518 for a family of five; $4,029 for a family of six; $4,541 for a family of seven; and $5,052 for a family of eight. Each additional family member adds $512.
For more information or to volunteer to help assist with the distribution, contact Junea Eubanks at (501) 733-5892 ext. 2095.
Free virtual brain injury workshop approaching
The UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s Brain Injury Program will host a virtual workshop, “Strategies for Memory and Mood,” on Feb. 16 to connect anyone affected by a traumatic brain injury to resources and support.
The virtual event is free, open to the public and will be held from noon-2 p.m. To register and receive the Zoom link, call (501) 526-7656.
The Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s Brain Injury Program has partnered with several entities throughout the state to provide educational and professional resources for people living with a TBI, including information for their family members, caregivers and health-care providers.
Workshop attendees will learn about free resources, digital health clinics, a free 24/7 TBI nurse triage call center, virtual TBI support groups and more. In addition to interactive discussions, the keynote speaker, Dr. Chrystal T. Fullen will discuss strategies for improving memory and mood.
Scholarship open to students impacted by Alzheimer’s
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering scholarships of up to $5,000 to college-bound high school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses as part of its annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.
Entries can be submitted at www.alzfdn.org/scholarship and must be received by Wednesday, March 1.
Eligible teens are invited to apply for the scholarship by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum) or submitting a video, no more than four minutes long, describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.
Examples of ways that Alzheimer’s impacted a student’s life can include:
- Having a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness.
- Helping care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness.
- Volunteering or working in a care setting that serves individuals with dementia.
- Raising Alzheimer’s awareness in their school or community.
- Conducting Alzheimer’s research.
The program is open to current high school seniors living in the United States who will be attending a U.S. college or university this fall. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.
The top prize awarded is a $5,000 scholarship. Additional prizes are awarded for runners-up and honorable mentions. Last year, AFA awarded $90,000 in scholarships to 117 high school students.
For more information, visit www.alzfdn.org/.
