ASU-Beebe hosting Summer Success program
Arkansas State University-Beebe will host a Summer Success program designed to help students improve their math and English accuplacer scores.
This free program aims to help students improve their college placement test scores so they can test out of developmental coursework. Students will also earn college credit for principles of academic success III, which is an introduction to college course that all ASU-Beebe students are required to take.
Two three-week session will be offered June 13-30 and July 11-28. Classes will meet from 10 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday each week. Classes will meet in the Owen Center Room 145 on the Beebe campus. Frannie Pickens will teach math, and Cindy Beck will teach English.
For more information, call (501) 882-8873 or email tldavis@asub.edu.
Area students graduate from SAU Tech
SAU Tech celebrated its graduates with its annual commencement ceremonies May 7.
The college awarded 774 credentials to students from Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and other states. Many students earned more than one credential in their field of study.
Area students included Zachary Biviano of Searcy, Certificate of Proficiency in criminal justice; Zack Derrick of Judsonia, Associate Degree in fire and emergency response; Hunter Descant of Bald Knob, Certificate of Proficiency in criminal justice; Ryan Holt of Searcy, Certificate of Proficiency in fire and emergency response; Austin Jernigan of Searcy, Certificate of Proficiency in fire and emergency response; Lynsey Qualls of Searcy, Certificate of Proficiency in criminal justice; Steven Robinson of Bald Knob, Certificate of Proficiency in fire and emergency response, and John Stone of Searcy, Certificate of Proficiency in criminal justice.
First Community Bank to host grand opening
First Community Bank will host a grand opening celebration at its new loan production office located at 2067 W. Center St. in Beebe today with a ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at noon.
“We are very excited to invest in this community by opening this loan production office in Beebe,” said Executive Vice President David Wood, market president for the Searcy and Cabot regions for First Community Bank.
While supplies last, a catfish and chicken strip lunch will be provided from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and various giveaways will be available. The public is welcome to attend.
Beebe resident inducted into Women In Industry
The Communications Group (ComGroup), a full-service marketing and public relations firm based in Little Rock, recently inducted Sydney Belew of Beebe into the agency’s weekly series, Women In Industry, honoring women nationwide across multiple industries.
Belew is a customer specialist at AgHeritage Farm Credit Services’ Searcy branch. In her role, she provides loan support, service and assistance to agricultural businesses by collaborating with the customer and their loan officer. She is also involved in her family’s cattle operation. She manages all financials and records while assisting with the day-to-day operations as needed.
Belew holds an associate’s degree in agriculture from Arkansas State University-Beebe and a bachelor’s in agricultural business from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. As the latest inductee, Belew appeared as a guest on the agency’s Women In Industry podcast.
ComGroup made a donation in Belew’s name to Arkansas Women in Agriculture, an organization Belew supports, in recognition of her professional achievements and contributions to her community.
Women In Industry inductees are announced each Friday on The Communications Group’s social media platforms. Inductees are selected through an open nomination process.
