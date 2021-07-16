Students receive donations for board exams
Arkansas State University-Beebe veterinary technology program recently received donations to be used by students in the program.
The Arkansas Veterinary Medical Foundation donated $2,250 in 2020 and $3,000 in 2021 and the Arkansas Animal Control Officers Association donated $150 to be used by the 18 graduating students to cover board exam costs.
“We appreciate these donors for their generosity in offsetting the costs for many of our students, who have experienced hardship during the pandemic,” said Megan Cain, instructor for the veterinary technology program. Cain said the remaining funds will be used for the second-year veterinary technology class and will be based on final grade-point averages.
Area students receiving the funds include Kaycee Dougherty of Beebe, Tyler Johnson of Beebe, Allison Martin of Bald Knob and Mellisa Matlock of Pangburn.
Jehovah’s Witnesses hold global virtual event
For 12 consecutive years, Jehovah’s Witnesses have held in-person conventions at the Governor’s Halls in the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition leading to the launch of a global virtual event.
Steve Southerland of Judsonia has not missed a single convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 45 years. He felt that last year’s virtual convention, “Always Rejoice,” helped them find joy during a difficult year.
“We do miss being with our friends in person, but thanks to being able to attend virtually we haven’t missed anything; in fact I’ve actually gotten more out of it,” Southerland said.
“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the world over six weekends during July and August 2021. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions.
The continued risks prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year.
For more information or to view sessions, visit JW.ORG.
UA-Little Rock announces 2021 Graduates
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced its spring 2021 graduates.
Nearly 1,260 degrees were awarded for the spring 2021 semester.
Area students who graduated from UALR during the spring semester include:
Sarah Burns of Bald Knob, Master of Education in education; Cassidy Davison of Beebe, Bachelor of Science in environmental health sciences; Samantha Fisher of Searcy, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; Casandra Glover of Searcy, Master of Social Work in social work; Lauren Herren of Searcy, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Emily Jones of Beebe, Juris Doctor in law; Jenna Maness of Romance, Bachelor of Science in construction management; Harley Mashburn of Searcy, Associate of Applied Science in nursing; Samantha Pettingill of Romance, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Esmeralda Suarez of Judsonia, Bachelor of Social Work in social work; Caroline Wheeler of Romance, Associate of Applied Science in nursing; Matthew Whitaker of Beebe, Bachelor of Science in nursing; and Cassie Gehring of Searcy, Master of Public Administration and Graduate Certificate in nonprofit management.
ASU-Beebe medical laboratory technology program receives grant
The medical laboratory technician program at Arkansas State University-Beebe recently received a grant from the American Society of Clinical Pathologists to aid in expanding the program on the Beebe campus.
The grant, which included $1,000 in funding and $1,000 worth of ASCP materials, includes annual membership, certification study guides, textbooks and online access for practice exams.
“The funds and free materials will go a long way to help expand the MLT program here at ASU-Beebe, as well as better prepare our students for the ASCP national licensure exam they must take upon graduation in order to work in the field,” Jennifer Stubenrauch, director of MLT at ASU-Beebe said.
For more information, visit www.asub.edu.
