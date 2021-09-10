Searcian receives white coat from Harding
Andrew Neaville of Searcy is one of 27 students who received a white coat from the College of Pharmacy at Harding University.
The ceremony represents the educational transition from the general studies of the undergraduate level to professional pharmacy education.
Church to host Ann Downing
Searcy First Assembly, 101 Benton St. in Searcy, will host Ann Downing on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Downing is part of the Gaither Homecoming Series, The Downings and The Speer Family. A love offering will be received.
For more information, call (501) 268-3289.
