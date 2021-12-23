ARcare welcomes new HR director
Matthew Stevens recently joined ARcare as director of human services.
In this role, he is entrusted with more than 1,000 current ARcare employees throughout Arkansas, Mississippi and Kentucky.
“As the workforce remains a focus of every industry, especially the health-care industry, our role is to creatively implement new and innovative strategies to recruit, retain and properly equip our talent for the ever-changing health-care landscape,” Stevens said.
Raised in Pahrump, Nev., Stevens relocated to Arkansas in 2005. A graduate of Harding University, Stevens ultimately settled in Searcy after marrying his wife, Kathryn, in 2013. They currently live and are raising their son and daughter, Hayden and Abigail, in Searcy. Stevens’ office will be based at ARcare’s headquarters in Augusta.
Rose Bud student named to dean’s list
Kyann Hays of Rose Bud was recently named to the Southern Arkansas University Tech dean’s list for fall 2021. Students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 3.50 semester grade-point average on all hours attempted are awarded the designation.
SAU Tech is a two-year public college that is part of the Southern Arkansas University system.
Searcian earns degree
Synthia Elizabeth Scott of Searcy was among 1,316 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises Dec. 17-18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Scott earned a Master of Applied Science from the Office of Graduate Studies.
Beebe student named to honors list
James Secrest of Beebe was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
