Searcy route changes
The Searcy Sanitation Department will have the following changes due to the July 4 holiday.
All trash routes for the week will run one day behind beginning Monday. The Monday recycling routes will be run Tuesday. All other recycling routes remain the same.
For more information, call (501) 279-1000.
Extension homemakers from county win awards
Extension homemakers from White County met with other members throughout the state June 8-10 for the annual state conference.
In addition to holding their annual board meeting, attendees were able to select classes to attend. Milestone members with 50 years and more were recognized, and several scholarships were awarded. On the final day, a memorial service was held for deceased members.
Seven clubs in White County – Bald Knob, El Paso, Floyd, Little Indian Creek, Pangburn-Little Red, Searcy, U-Neek. El Paso, Floyd, Little Indian Creek, and U-Neek – were recognized for their project books showcasing their projects in community service and education in the past year.
Two White County extension homemakers members were recognized as milestone members. Patsy Fain and Bobbie Rawls have been extension homemakers for 60 years – both were founding members of the U-Neek Ccub.
CAPCA LiHEAP program opens
The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will open the Summer Regular and Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Program effective July 19.
This is for electric assistance only. For more information in White County, contact Ashlee Dobbs, community services coordinator, at (501) 279-2015 or visit 1132 Benton St. in Searcy.
Students named to Williams Baptist lists
Williams Baptist University has released the names of area students on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2021 spring semester.
The president’s list includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average, while the dean’s list consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Area students named to the president’s list include Kayla Green of Beebe; Caleb Harris of Griffithville; Shea Holland of McRae; Seith Haile of Pangburn; and Lillie Wilkins of Searcy. Those named to the dean’s list include Katlyn Harris of Griffithville; Tasha Fisher of Judsonia; and Rylee Dardar and Morgan Feltrop, both of Searcy.
Shane Broadway Scholarship established at ASU-Beebe
Arkansas State University-Beebe recently announced the establishment of the Shane Broadway Public Health Distinguished Student Scholarship presented by Gina Rains, owner of Economic Recovery Consultants Inc. of Searcy.
“As a 1988 graduate of what was then Foothills Vocational Technical School and now ASU-Beebe, it is such an honor to give back and assist a student with a scholarship like this and help them achieve their goals in life,” Rains said.
The $500 scholarship is intended for a single parent enrolled in the nursing program who is a resident of White County and has maintained a 3.0 grade-point average.
The scholarship was named in honor of Broadway, who has served the Arkansas State University System as vice president for University Relations since 2015.
For more information, visit www.giveasub.com/scholarship.
Area students named Schedler Honors College scholars
The Norbert O. Schedler Honors College at the University of Central Arkansas has announced its incoming fall 2021 class of honors scholars.
This selective award is given to 75 graduating high school students from Arkansas and elsewhere. Acceptance comes with supplemental scholarship funds worth more than $26,000 over four years.
Area scholars selected included Mikayla Shaw of Bald Knob and Kevin Stinnett of Beebe.
