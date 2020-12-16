Searcian named Belmont University dean’s list
Lauren Brown of Searcy qualified for the fall 2020 dean’s list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 55 percent of Belmont’s students this semester qualified for the fall 2020 dean’s list.
Stocking exchange scheduled for today
The White County Republican Women’s Christmas stuffed stocking exchange will be held at noon today at 200 W. Mulberry Ave. (ReMax meeting room) in Searcy. Speaker will be Davis Threlkeld, the vice chairman of the Arkansas College Republicans and the chairman of the Harding College Republicans. Members should bring $2 or canned goods for the CAPCA food pantry.
2 students named to SAU President’s List
Kayleigh Carlysle McCoy of Beebe, a senior theater major, and Thomas Alexander Langley of Judsonia, a senior business administration major, were among 426 Southern Arkansas University students to earn a 4.0 grade-point average for the fall 2020 semester and be named to the president’s list.
