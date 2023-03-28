Adult workshops offered at libraries
Illustrator Rich Davis will lead a Creativity Program for Adults in one-hour workshops to be held at area libraries.
Illustrator Rich Davis will lead a Creativity Program for Adults in one-hour workshops to be held at area libraries.
The workshop will be held April 3 at the Bradford Public Library at 10 a.m. and the Lyda Miller Public Library at 2 p.m. The program moves to the Searcy Public Library April 4 at 10 a.m. and the El Paso Community Library at 2 p.m. The program will be held April 5 at the Goff Public Library at 10 a.m. and the Rose Bud Public Library and April 6 at the Baldwin Memorial Library at 10 a.m. and the Pangburn Library at 2 p.m.
Davis will share “my wacky story into illustrating children’s books and your creativity,” and lead attendees in some “creative drawing activities.”
The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will close the Winter Regular and Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Programs effective April 27 or once funds are depleted.
For more information in White County, contact Junea Eubanks, community programs coordinator, at (501) 279-2015 or at 703 Marion St. in Searcy.
CASA of White County will host its 11th annual fundraiser and first-ever Cornhole Tournament April 15 at Berryhill Park in Searcy.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. with round robin play for both competitive and amateur teams which will determine seeding for the double elimination tournament bracket. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place in each bracket.
The organization welcomes men and women of all “skill levels.”
In addition, hamburger and hot dog baskets will be available for purchase on site.
Registration is $50/team and $40/team for students, which includes a T-shirt. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/cornhole-for-casa-registration-547989660827.
“We hope you can join us for this fun event and support our local CASA program,” CASA of White County Executive Director Laura Burks said.
