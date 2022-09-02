Harding to kick off Distinguished Lecture Series
The Harding University American Studies Institute will host Washington high school football coach Joe Kennedy and attorneys Michael Berry and Stephanie Taub on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Benson Auditorium. Kennedy will share his personal story about the journey, “From the 50-yard line to the Supreme Court,” while Berry and Tuab will share the legal perspective of this case and others they have worked on.
Kennedy, an 18-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was an assistant football coach at Bremerton High School and the central figure in the Supreme Court case Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.
Kennedy made a commitment to God to give thanks after each game for his players’ accomplishments and for the opportunity to be part of their lives. This was met with disapproval from his district and led to a lengthy court battle. On June 27, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Kennedy and his First Amendment rights, allowing him to return to the field.
Taub serves as senior counsel with First Liberty Institute, focusing on restoring religious liberty in the marketplace. She previously worked as a law clerk to the Honorable Reed O’Connor in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. She graduated from Harvard Law School and is a Blackstone fellow.
Berry is vice president of external affairs, director of military affairs and senior counsel for First Liberty Institute. Berry previously served seven years on active duty as an attorney with the Marine Corps. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and his law degree from Ohio State University.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit harding.edu/asi or call (501) 279-4497.
Beebe student named to Maryland dean’s list
Angelica Farias of Beebe was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
ASU-Beebe Art Gallery opens new exhibit
The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department will feature a Couples that Create: Carly Dahl and Dustyn Bork exhibit throughout September.
Dahl is an artist living in Batesville. Dahl works primarily in painting with hand-drawn details. Her exhibitions include solo and group exhibitions at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo., CALS Bookstore Gallery, the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock, the THEA Foundation in North Little Rock and at Marshall Art Center in Memphis, Tenn.
“My work focuses on the ideas and ideals of beauty and unrealistic representations in society,” Dahl said. “The figures within the artwork symbolize the pressure and idealized standards of beauty. These artworks examine the psychological pressures that the media and culture often perpetuate. The images feature blank faces inviting the viewer to see themselves or others as the subject matter.”
Bork is an artist working in printmaking, painting and installation. Bork was born in Monroe, Mich., and relocated to Batesville in 2010. His work has been exhibited at the Delta Exhibition, Delta National Small Prints, Torpedo Art Center, Alexandria, Va., Los Angeles Print Society, International Print Biennial of Duoro (Portugal) and the Hunterdon Museum of Art. Recent solo exhibitions include the Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery at Christian Brothers University and the Arts and Science Center in Pine Bluff.
In 2016, Bork won the Visual Arts Fellowship for Painting awarded by the Arkansas Arts Council.
“My paintings focus on the built environment,” Bork said. “I experiment with abstracted forms and structures by lifting them from their original context. These works are akin to facades. They remove the compositions from built structures to quote the constructed landscape. This series symbolizes the beauty implicit in surfaces and structures in various levels of decay and renewal.”
The England Center Art Gallery is located at 201 N. Orange St. in Beebe. Admission is free and the gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call (501) 882-8913 or (501) 882-4495.
