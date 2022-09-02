Harding to kick off Distinguished Lecture Series

The Harding University American Studies Institute will host Washington high school football coach Joe Kennedy and attorneys Michael Berry and Stephanie Taub on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Benson Auditorium. Kennedy will share his personal story about the journey, “From the 50-yard line to the Supreme Court,” while Berry and Tuab will share the legal perspective of this case and others they have worked on.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.